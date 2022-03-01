Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$130.75

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$0.83 on Friday, hitting C$100.37. 8,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$95.50 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$101.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.48.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100002 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

