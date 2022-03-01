Analysts Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Target Price at $29.80

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

DTCWY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

