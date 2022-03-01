Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.44. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.44.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

