Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after acquiring an additional 249,205 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

