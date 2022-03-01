Analysts Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

