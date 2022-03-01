Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Price Target at GBX 30.79

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 31.36 ($0.42).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($70,843.96). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($135,820.26).

LON HMSO traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 37.01 ($0.50). 11,240,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

