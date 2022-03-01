Analysts Set Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price at $15.25

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 106,887 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $14.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

