Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) PT at C$89.78

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NTR stock opened at C$109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$93.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.57. Nutrien has a one year low of C$66.05 and a one year high of C$109.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

