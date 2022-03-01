Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $55.04

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,370. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.21. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

