Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $21.90

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Western Union stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 429,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

