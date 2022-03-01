Analyzing Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) & Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

This table compares Superior Industries International and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International -1.02% -47.86% -0.80% Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41%

78.0% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Superior Industries International and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. Cepton has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Cepton.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and Cepton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.10 billion 0.09 -$243.77 million ($1.85) -2.11 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Industries International.

Summary

Cepton beats Superior Industries International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.