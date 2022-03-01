Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,103. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($82.02) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,572 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.