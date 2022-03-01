ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $324.19 on Friday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $278.22 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

