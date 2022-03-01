Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Capitalization of $311.36 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $311.36 million and $35.95 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $16.70 or 0.00037964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.33 or 0.06691537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,815.58 or 0.99578967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

