APENFT (NFT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102.98 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $488.68 million and $102.98 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APENFT has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

