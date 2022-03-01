Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.99. 168,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

