Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

APRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,559. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.07.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.