Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
APRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,559. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.07.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
