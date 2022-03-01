Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,595 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Apria worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Apria by 11.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $39,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock valued at $12,720,575 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

APR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

