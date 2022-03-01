Apria (NYSE:APR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%.

Apria stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,274. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

In other Apria news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Figueroa sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $123,131.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Apria in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apria by 141.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Apria during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Apria by 153.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Apria by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

