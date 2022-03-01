Apria (NYSE:APR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%.
Apria stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,274. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.
In other Apria news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Figueroa sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $123,131.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575 over the last ninety days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
