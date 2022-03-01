APY.Finance Price Hits $0.11 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $178,896.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.33 or 0.06691537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,815.58 or 0.99578967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,616,914 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

