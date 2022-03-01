Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

