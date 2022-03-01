Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 814,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

