Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ACA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 13,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

