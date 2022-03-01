Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. 24,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $582.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.
In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
