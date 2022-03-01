Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. 24,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $582.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.