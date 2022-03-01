Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.43.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.98. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

