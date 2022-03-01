Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 1,383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ardelyx by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.