Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) versus Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Critical Analysis

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Investors Title shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Investors Title shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Argo Group International and Investors Title’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47% Investors Title 20.34% 29.13% 21.21%

Volatility & Risk

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Title has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Argo Group International and Investors Title, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Investors Title pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Argo Group International pays out -826.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Title pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Argo Group International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investors Title has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Group International and Investors Title’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.69 -$54.10 million ($0.15) -281.11 Investors Title $329.50 million 1.10 $67.02 million $35.28 5.43

Investors Title has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Title, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Investors Title beats Argo Group International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). The company was founded by James Allen Fine in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC.

