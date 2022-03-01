Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.61 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,427,175 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £41.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.28.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%.
Ariana Resources Company Profile (LON:AAU)
Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.