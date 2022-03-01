ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 5,481,225 N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,022,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 3.06% of N-able at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NABL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get N-able alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.