ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 3.85% of 8X8 worth $102,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

