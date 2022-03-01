ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.83% of Henry Schein worth $87,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 208.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Henry Schein by 15.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 21.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

