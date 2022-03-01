Arteris (AIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Arteris to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arteris alerts:

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIP shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Arteris (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.