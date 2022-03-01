Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,503. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arvinas by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

