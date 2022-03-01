Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Asana reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,503,733 shares of company stock worth $536,293,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $7,677,921. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Asana by 1,709.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 663,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $837,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.