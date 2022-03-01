Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.
About Astec Industries
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
