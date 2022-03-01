Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 17835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $943.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

