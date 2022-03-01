Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,086. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 1,222,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 48,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

