Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

AY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

