Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.51. Atlanticus has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $91.98.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlanticus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

