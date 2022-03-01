Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.88

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AJG opened at GBX 189.92 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Michael Moule purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £3,920 ($5,259.63).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

