Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 100,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.99. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36,139 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

