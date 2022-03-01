Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 901,065 shares.The stock last traded at $23.98 and had previously closed at $24.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,084,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,147,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,064,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,599,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Atotech by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

