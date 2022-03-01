Atria Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.