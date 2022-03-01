Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

