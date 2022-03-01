Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

