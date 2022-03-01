Atria Investments LLC Sells 358 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 43.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $168.31 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

