Atria Investments LLC Sells 358 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 43.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AVY opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $168.31 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
AVY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.