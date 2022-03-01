Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

