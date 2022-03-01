AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.