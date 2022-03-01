Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 410,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

