Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 80,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 734,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

